Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $244,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 200.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $309.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $469.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

