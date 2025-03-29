Xponance Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $155.07 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

