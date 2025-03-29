Xponance Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NHI opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

