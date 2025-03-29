Xponance Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.