Xponance Inc. Purchases 989 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.92. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

