Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,876 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

