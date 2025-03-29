Xponance Inc. Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,524,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $241.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.10.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

