Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.