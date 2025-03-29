Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

