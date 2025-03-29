Xponance Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of DXC opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

