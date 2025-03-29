Xponance Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,463,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,060,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after buying an additional 254,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 168,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 118,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AGO opened at $87.33 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

