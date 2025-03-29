Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vericel by 214.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $1,683,582 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

