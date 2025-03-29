Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

