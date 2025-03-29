Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNTL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

