Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after buying an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,703,679 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after acquiring an additional 674,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

