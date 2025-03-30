10,100 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

