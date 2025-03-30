10,347 Shares in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GAMB. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

