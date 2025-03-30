1,103 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

