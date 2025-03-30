11,108 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 150,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MODG stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.70. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.