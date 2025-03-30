12,500 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 468,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,581.50. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,614. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

