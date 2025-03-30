13,200 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AGCO by 386.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 67.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $16,845,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

AGCO Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $93.58 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

