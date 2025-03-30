21,614 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $314.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

