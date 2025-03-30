22,300 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,500,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,778,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,657.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,984,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rambus by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 356,200 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $53.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

