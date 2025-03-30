24,700 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in OneMain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 4.1 %

OneMain Dividend Announcement

NYSE OMF opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

