28,853 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

