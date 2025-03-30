28,894 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.95%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.