31,968 Shares in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of Sidus Space stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

