33,600 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

