4,633 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $719.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

