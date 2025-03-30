ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 249,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 277,138 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 151.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,944,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.