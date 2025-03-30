Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Alarm.com worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 23.3% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 359,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 67,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

