Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 168,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

