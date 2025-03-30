American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 175,059 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175,059 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.21% of Marten Transport worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MRTN opened at $13.68 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

