American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 656,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.70% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 84,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,562,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,541.60. The trade was a 38.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.84 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

