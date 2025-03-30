American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

MRC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

