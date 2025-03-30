American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,882 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $149,991.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,098.24. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654,739 shares of company stock valued at $325,937,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

