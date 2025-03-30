American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 171,282 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.52% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of HMY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.
Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
