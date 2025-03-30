American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,756 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $113.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $127.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.