American Century Companies Inc. Buys 188,131 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Orion worth $27,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Orion in the third quarter worth $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OEC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of Orion stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

