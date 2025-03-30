American Century Companies Inc. Buys 39,686 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.94% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 143,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 620,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 263,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $306,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,729 shares of company stock worth $48,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.49%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.