American Century Companies Inc. Buys 86,769 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Yum China worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

