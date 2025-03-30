American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $25,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $5,925,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

