American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,837,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,093,000 after buying an additional 5,191,463 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

