American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Celsius by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Celsius Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.65 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

