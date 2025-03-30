American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.87% of Super Group worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Super Group Price Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

