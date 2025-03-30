American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $13,700,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.