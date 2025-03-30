American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $53,538,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 572,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 482,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,916,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $108.81 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

