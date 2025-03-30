American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.89 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

