American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.78 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $107,043,000 after buying an additional 217,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $202.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.84 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.