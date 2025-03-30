American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.56 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

